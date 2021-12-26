Landon Russell Wyatt Jr.
Landon Russell Wyatt Jr. died on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the age of 96. Born in Danville, Virginia on October 8, 1925, he was the son of the late Landon Russell Wyatt and Beulah Hundley Wyatt. On August 30, 1952, he married Kathryn Benton Wyatt, who passed away on July 14, 2021.
He received his diploma from George Washington High School with the class of 1944; however, he finished his coursework early to enlist in the United States Army Air Corp in 1943 to serve in the World War II effort. When the war ended, he began his studies at the University of Virginia and graduated in 1949 with a B. S. in Commerce. He returned to his hometown to begin work with his father in the automobile business, Wyatt Buick Sales Company. He served as president until his retirement in 2008. He also served as president of Community Enterprises, Inc., Wyatt Realty Corporation, and manager of Harrison-Wyatt LLC.
Mr. Wyatt impacted the community by serving as a director of American National Bank for 35 years and Piedmont Broadcasting Corp. for 50 years. He served on the board of Danville Regional Health System as its chairman from 1980-2003. Additionally, he served on the boards of Stratford College, Averett University, and Danville Community College Foundation, having served as its chairman from 2006-2008. Mr. Wyatt was also a director for Smith Seeds Inc., Danville Industrial Development Corp., and the Danville Chamber of Commerce. He was an appointed member of the Industrial Development Authority for the City of Danville, the Virginia Commission for Professional & Occupational Regulation, and the Virginia Department of Commerce. He also served in various capacities with the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association.
Mr. Wyatt was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Danville for many years and served as its president in 1963. He was awarded its annual citizenship award in 1984. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church, he served as a faithful Sunday School teacher for over 70 years. He served several terms on its board of deacons and as chairman. He also served as a trustee for the Baptist publication, Religious Herald, and as a member of the Virginia Baptist Board.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by his children, Margaret Wyatt Scott of Danville, Landon Russell Wyatt III and his wife, Edith, and Elizabeth Wyatt Ashe and her husband, William, all of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Scott Turner (Barrow); Kenneth Wyatt Scott (Caroline); Landon Russell Wyatt IV (Mary Hadley); Margaret Benton Wyatt; Robert Hamilton Wyatt; William Shecut Ashe, III; Benton Wyatt Ashe; and Elizabeth Pope Ashe, as well as three great-grandchildren, Charles Shepherd Turner, Landon Barrow Turner, and Sutton Hathaway Wyatt. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Wyatt Adams, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Catherine Wyatt Townes and Bernice Wyatt Wyatt.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church by Pastor Ryan Busby, followed by a burial at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the church. For the protection of all, masks are required while in the church.
