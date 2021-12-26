My heart aches for the padding of Mr Wyatt. Mr Wyatt was my Sunday School teacher for several years, and what an impact he made on my life as a true Christian, family man, and friend throughout my life. Mr Wyatt was the epitome of a good and faithful servant in his life, by his generous disposition and kind, manner in which he treated all people. I am so glad that my three daughters had the opportunity to get to know him too, as they grew up in Danville and at First Baptist. They will always remember him as the "Candy Man", but even more now, as that genuine Godly man that shared with them his faith... Love to his family-

Ruth Lee Robinette Friend December 26, 2021