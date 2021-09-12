Larry S. Campbell



May 2, 1950 - September 7, 2021



Larry S. Campbell, 71, of Ringgold, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his residence.



Born on May 2, 1950, in Martinsville, Virginia, Larry was the son of James Edward and Lizzie Belle McDonald Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Doss and Barbara Cooper.



He is survivied by his wife of 52 years, Iris "Deanie" Haynes Campbell as well as his brother James Campbell (Julia) and sisters Jean Moore and Brenda Barnes (Mitch). He is also survived by his daughters, Jennifer Boswell (David) of Ringgold, Va., and Stephanie Campbell of Fairfax Station, Va. He was grandfather to Sydney and Juliette Boswell of Ringgold. He is also survived by a large extended family.



Prior to his retirement, Larry was a Master Electrician and HVAC technician for over 45 years. He was an expert Scrabble player and storyteller. He loved spending time with his family, espeically his grandbabies.



A private scattering of ashes will be held on the Blue Ridge Parkway with immediate family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Wilson Funeral Services and Cremation Inc. is assisting the Campbell family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 12, 2021.