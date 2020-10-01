Larry Junior Ferrell
September 25, 1948 - September 26, 2020
Larry Junior Ferrell, 72, of 3963 Sandy Creek Rd., Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence.
Born on September 25, 1948 in Danville, Va., he was the son of the late Matthew and Irene Glass Ferrell.
Survivors include one brother, Vernard Ferrell (Annie) of Chatham, Va.; two nephews, Michael Christopher Jones and Matthew Edward Jones both of the residence and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by six sisters, Sallie A. Ferrell, Lorrine Echols, Hattie Anderson, Lois Echols, Emma Ferrell and Vernette Jones.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Leroy Thomas, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Ferrell Family.