Laura Gam Estridge
December 21, 1921 - December 19, 2020
Laura Hedwig Gam Estridge, 98, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Laura was born on December 21, 1921, in New York, and was predeceased by her stepfather, Frank Gardner and her mother, Henrietta Valdez Gam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Herman Estridge.
Mrs. Estridge will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who found great pleasure in raising her family and she loved to cook for them. She will also be remembered for her lady like style, always dressing properly and making sure her hair was 'perfect' when going out in public.
Laura is survived by her daughters, Lynne Winnes (Steve) and Jeanne Russell; sons, Paul Estridge (Laura) and Alan Estridge (Lisa); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with Pastor Richard Motley officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2020.