Laurence "Larry" Compton Shelton
Laurence "Larry" Compton Shelton, age 58, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Danville.
Mr. Shelton was born on May 22, 1963, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the son of Mary Gravely and James Compton Shelton. He graduated from George Washington High School (1981) and earned an associate's degree in Graphic Arts from Danville Community College (1984). On May 4, 1985, he married Jeanne Gambrell.
Larry enjoyed hikes with his family on the weekends and teaching his kids how to body-surf during summer vacations to the North Carolina coast. He loved riding his motorcycle and participating in charity bike rides with friends. Though self-taught, Larry was never afraid to pluck along on the mandolin whenever family and friends gathered in song. He enjoyed all kinds of music, but especially rock n' roll. His sense of humor was unmatched as was his caring nature. Strangers who met him called him a southern gentleman. He was a loving father and good friend. Larry was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus in the Bishop Hafey Council 4507.
Larry was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Myrtle Compton and Jack Shelton Sr. and maternal grandparents, Evelyn Lacey and Laurin N. Gravely. He is survived by his parents, Mary Gravely and James Compton Shelton; a sister, Mary Webb (Alan); former wife, Jeanne and their son, Dylan; daughters, Megan (Brian) and Rachel; granddaughter, Avila Ann, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Danville, Va. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 12 p.m. followed by a visitation. The Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. The Reverend Anthony Senyah will be the celebrant. Gravesite prayers will follow at Highlands Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Path of Hope, P.O. Box 1824, Lexington, NC 27293.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 6, 2022.