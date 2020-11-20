Lawnnie Wilder DavisLawnnie Wilder Davis, 91, formally of 134 Lynch Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the residence of his daughter, Nancy Beasley, 130 Mimosa Street, Danville, Va. Born on September 30, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Sallie Ann Davis. He was married to the late Margie Marie Plunkett Davis.Survivors include two daughters, Min. Nancy Beasley (late Rev. Troy Beasley) of Danville, Va., and Mary Ferrell (Silas) of Danville, Va.; four sons, Dr. Thomas W. Davis (Lenita) of Huntsville, Ala., James Davis (Karen) of Callands, Va., Robert Davis (Cathy) and Leonard Davis, both of Danville, Va.; two sisters, Lillie Davis and Geraldine Luck, both of Danville, Va., and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Susie Ferrell and Mary Jane Hood; and two brothers, Jessie Davis and William Davis.The family will receive friends at the residence.A graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with the Rev. J. Roland Cohen, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak the family would like to encourage you to leave your memories and condolences online.Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Davis family.