Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Louis "Larry" Feldman
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Lawrence "Larry" Louis Feldman

August 11, 1958 - April 7, 2020

Mr. Lawrence Louis "Larry" Feldman, age 61, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at SOVAH Danville after a brief illness. Before being admitted to the hospital, Larry was a resident at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation.

Larry was born in Danville on August 11, 1958, the son of the late Lawrence Louis Feldman and Juanita Lee Wrenn Feldman.

He was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and had worked at Hills Department Store in maintenance for many years. Larry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by a cousin, Butch Lentz, and other cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. The family appreciates those in attendance follow the CDC and State of Virginia recommendations wearing a mask and social distancing.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Feldman family. You may express condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.