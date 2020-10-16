Lawrence "Larry" Louis Feldman
August 11, 1958 - April 7, 2020
Mr. Lawrence Louis "Larry" Feldman, age 61, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at SOVAH Danville after a brief illness. Before being admitted to the hospital, Larry was a resident at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation.
Larry was born in Danville on August 11, 1958, the son of the late Lawrence Louis Feldman and Juanita Lee Wrenn Feldman.
He was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and had worked at Hills Department Store in maintenance for many years. Larry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He is survived by a cousin, Butch Lentz, and other cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. The family appreciates those in attendance follow the CDC and State of Virginia recommendations wearing a mask and social distancing.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Feldman family. You may express condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 16, 2020.