Layton Jorn Everitt
October 10, 1930 - October 8, 2021
YANCEYVILLE, N.C.
Mr. Layton John Everitt Sr. of 473 E. Main St. Yanceyville, N.C. passed on Friday, October 8, 2021.
He was a native of Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Layton Leroy Everitt and Clara Henderson Everitt, born October 10, 1930. He was a graduate of Dover High School in Dover New Jersey in 1948, where he played the trumpet in the band and ran track. Layton entered the United States Army during the Korean War having served as a staff sergeant. Later he attended North Carolina State University and graduated in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Layton married the love of his life Ann Gunn Everitt on June 23, 1962. They lived in Arlington, Virginia until moving back to Yanceyville, N.C. in 1966. Layton begins working as a plant engineering with Hanover Mills until opening his own heating and air conditioning business. He operated Caswell Heating and Air until the early 90's when he started teaching with Piedmont Community College locally until retiring.
He was a member of Yanceyville United Methodist Church.
Layton enjoyed fishing, wood working. He was involved locally with scouting, the town council, planning board and Rotary International, he enjoyed being a member of the Danville Running and fitness club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Gunn Everitt.
Layton John Everitt leaves to cherish his memories his two sons and their families, William Everitt (wife, Holly), children Sterling and Mark of Holly Springs, N.C.; and Layton Everitt Jr. (wife, Liz), children, John, Jeremy and Janna of Stoneville, N.C.; and many dear friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Layton John Everitt Sr. will be Monday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Yanceyville Municipal Town Cemetery.
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home 219 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.