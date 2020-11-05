Lenwood David "Buddy Boy" Stokes
RUFFIN, N.C.
Mr. Lenwood David "Buddy Boy" Stokes of 631 Goose Pond Rd., Ruffin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence.
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. with the family being present from 5 until 8 p.m. in Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12 p.m. with family arriving at 11 a.m. at Mount Herman Baptist Church, Ruffin, N.C. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
(PER CDC GUIDELINES: FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES). *Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family*.
To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
