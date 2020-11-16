Leon Talmadge Edmunds Sr.
February 27, 1933 - November 13, 2020
Leon Talmadge Edmunds Sr., 87, of Chatham, Va. passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1933 to the late Larry Talmadge Edmunds and Myrtle McGregor Edmunds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Leon Talmadge Edmunds Jr.
Mr. Edmunds was a retired farmer and former school bus driver for Pittsylvania County. He was a member of Shockoe Baptist Church in Chatham, Va. where he served as a deacon and former member of the choir.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara H. Edmunds of Chatham, Va.; and sister, Bernice Brumfield of Blairs, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. with the Reverend Michael Jones and the Reverend Rusty East officiating. Mrs. Edmunds will receive family and friends at the home.
Memorial donations may be made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA 24540 or to Shockoe Baptist Church, 516 Spring Garden Rd. Chatham, VA 24531.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Edmunds family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 16, 2020.