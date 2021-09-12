Leona Fuqua
July 12, 1930 - September 10, 2021
Leona Conner Fuqua, age 91 of Chatham, Va. passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her residence. Ms. Fuqua was born in Chatham on July 12, 1930 to the late Henry Ezra Conner and the late Gladys Virgie Lawrence Conner.
She was a member of Greenbay Christian Church, she was also the treasurer and a model for Noxzema, after her retirement, Ms. Fuqua enjoyed dealing in real estate and refinishing furniture, taking care of the elderly, and will always be remembered as a loving and kind mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Weaver Millard and husband Michael of Atlanta, Ga., her son, Michael Bond Fuqua of Chatham, Va., and three grandchildren, Morgan Fuqua, Amy Millard Radley, and Ali Millard Ballard. In addition to her parents, Ms. Fuqua was also predeceased by her sisters, Gladys Mildred Dalton, Edith Haskins, and Estelle Haskins, and one brother, Henry Milton Conner.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers for their help, love, and support while taking great care of Ms. Fuqua.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Norris-Scott Funeral Services Chatham Chapel with Pastor JB Baldridge officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Norris-Scott Funeral Services, Chatham Chapel. Interment will follow her funeral service at Highland Burial Park.
Norris-Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chatham Chapel is serving the Fuqua family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 12, 2021.