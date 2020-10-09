Menu
Leonia Mae Pritchett Williams
Mrs. Leonia Mae Pritchett Williams, departed this life at her residence, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m., at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Mask are required.

The Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Noon from DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Bishop John Campbell as eulogist. Interment will follow at the Pritchett Family Cemetery, Cascade, Va.

The family is at 1312 West Fork Rd., Cascade, Va.

DL McLaughlin Funeral Home is humbly serving the Williams family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
I am so sorry for your loss of this sweet woman. I was so blessed to have worked with her. She would listen to me when I had personal issues and offer advice to me. She would talk about her family a lot and I know that she loved everyone of you very much.
Mary Boyd
October 8, 2020