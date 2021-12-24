Levi Massey
March 30, 1949 - December 13, 2021
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith:2 Timothy 4:7
On Monday, December 13, 2021, Levi Massey (Smiley) exchanged his address for a life of eternity. Levi was an amazing man who loved to dance and crack jokes. He loved his family the most.
On March 30, 1949, he was born to the late Hosie and Anna Norma Massey. He was the eighth child of twenty-eight. Levi was educated in the Caswell County Public School System. In his earlier years, he did construction and landscaping work.
In the late 2000's, Levi's health began to decline and he returned to Virginia to be cared for by his family. Levi was predeceased by his wife, Sheila Chance Massey and Hattie McCleod Massey; four sisters; five brothers; and one granddaughter.
His memory and legacy will live on through his daughters, Katrice Massey of the residence, Theresa McLeod and fiancé, Michael Taylor of Danville, Va. and Frances Lindsey (Andre) of Aliquippa, Pa.; three sons, William Hill (Diane) of Washington, D.C., Leon Massey of Charlotte, N.C. and Timothy Shedrick (Diane) of Washington, D.C.; five stepchildren, Tammy Kohn of Hamlet, N, Erica, Brent, Tiara and Lillian Chance all of Washington, DC; seven brothers; two sisters; two devoted grandchildren, Katrina Mills and Kamall Massey; thirty-five grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Celebration of life service for Mr. Levi Massey will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Temple, 503 Hughes St. Danville, Virginia 24541 with Bishop David K. Fuller, Pastor, Officiating.
A public viewing for Mr. Levi Massey will be on Sunday, December 16, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the J.L Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment-Danville.
The family is asking that relatives assemble at the residence of his daughter Theresa McLeod (Michael) 1600 South St. Danville, Virginia at 12 p.m. on the day of service.
Service may be viewed by Live Stream at /https://www.jldodsonandsons.com/LiveStream
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Masks are required at all services and visitations. All attendees are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
447 Old South Main St. Danville Virginia
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 24, 2021.