Lillian Gibson Wilkes
CHATHAM, Va.
Lillian Gibson Wilkes, age 92, of Chatham, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on April 4, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Robert Gibson and Doris Gibson. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Earl Carson Wilkes; one brother, Landon Gibson; and three sisters, Hilda Cocke, Nancy Peek, and Peggy Buchanan.
She was a member of Liberty Christian Church and worked in the family poultry farm and other places including Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Wilkes enjoyed flowers, baking wedding and birthday cakes, quilting, reading, crafting, Facebook and genealogy.
She is survived by three sons, Carey Wilkes and wife, Gail, of Durham, N.C., Jerry Wilkes and wife, Shirley, of Wirtz, and Tracey Wilkes and wife, Mary Margaret, of Gretna; six dearly loved grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Chand and husband, Vinay, Wendy Richardson and husband, Justin, Randy Wilkes, Olivia Wilkes, Matthew Wait, and Elizabeth Wait; four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and a close devoted family friend, Andy Towler.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Liberty Memorial Cemetery, Sandy Level, Va., by Ted Clifton, Minister.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Cool Branch Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 54, Penhook, VA 24137.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 5, 2021.