Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian Gibson Wilkes
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Lillian Gibson Wilkes

CHATHAM, Va.

Lillian Gibson Wilkes, age 92, of Chatham, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on April 4, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Robert Gibson and Doris Gibson. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Earl Carson Wilkes; one brother, Landon Gibson; and three sisters, Hilda Cocke, Nancy Peek, and Peggy Buchanan.

She was a member of Liberty Christian Church and worked in the family poultry farm and other places including Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Wilkes enjoyed flowers, baking wedding and birthday cakes, quilting, reading, crafting, Facebook and genealogy.

She is survived by three sons, Carey Wilkes and wife, Gail, of Durham, N.C., Jerry Wilkes and wife, Shirley, of Wirtz, and Tracey Wilkes and wife, Mary Margaret, of Gretna; six dearly loved grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Chand and husband, Vinay, Wendy Richardson and husband, Justin, Randy Wilkes, Olivia Wilkes, Matthew Wait, and Elizabeth Wait; four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and a close devoted family friend, Andy Towler.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Liberty Memorial Cemetery, Sandy Level, Va., by Ted Clifton, Minister.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Cool Branch Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 54, Penhook, VA 24137.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Liberty Memorial Cemetery
Sandy Level, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
Erin, Moshe, Ross, and Liz
October 19, 2021
Tracy, so sorry to hear about your Mama. I understand she went peacefully without a lot of pain. She is in the arms of Jesus. The best place to be. Thinking of you and Mary Margaret.
Junior &Marilyn Cook
Friend
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Larry andJudy Clay
Friend
October 6, 2021
To the Entire Family:

I wish to convey my sincere sympathy in the loss of your Dear Family Member. Lillian was a wonderful
person with a multitude of talents and with complete devotion to her family. Her absence shall leave a
void in the entire community,

My thoughts and prayers will be with all of you during this difficult time.
Gerald Gibson
Family
October 6, 2021
Sorry to hear about Lillian's passing. Such a wonderful lady.
Prayers to the family.
Rebecca Collins
Friend
October 6, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Wilkes. She was such a sweet lady.She was roommate with my mama Doris Adams at Gretna Rehab. We all thought so much of her.I know she will be missed by all.
Judy King
Judy King
Friend
October 5, 2021
Jerry and all the family we are so sorry to hear of Lillian passing. We will be praying for all of you at this time. MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL NOW AND IN THE FUTURE!!
Joe and Martha Doss
Friend
October 5, 2021
Our prayers are with you at this time of loss
Virginia Rowland
Family
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lillian’s passing. A sweet lady. My thoughts and prayers for all her family.
Juanita Burnette
October 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for the family of Lillian Wilkes. I was fortunate to have worked with her on many history related projects.
desmond kendrick
October 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family of Lillian. I feel fortunate to have known her for many years and working on many family projects with her.
Desmond Kendrick
October 5, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cindy Walker
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
VIRGINIA BARBOUR
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
Tracey and Mary Margaret I'm so sorry to hear of Mrs. Wilkes passing. Mama enjoyed Mrs Wilkes coming down to her room at night time to chat and reminisce of old times and I enjoyed their stories and laughs as well. Praying for peace and comfort for each one of you in this difficult time.
Terri and Bunky Doss
Friend
October 5, 2021
Met and worked with her at Ghcc. Such a kind and sweet lady. My heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Christy Barker
Friend
October 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brittany/Kelsi Wilkes
Family
October 4, 2021
Lillian was a very gifted lady when it came to crafts and sewing. She loved coming to my house an Looking at the flowers and the quilts that I had made. She loved working I her flowers. She will be missed by us that new knew her.
Jeanette Wilkes
Family
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Wilkes’ passing. She was my granny’s roommate at Gretna Health and Rehab. She was such a sweet lady! My entire family adored Mrs. Wilkes! You all will be in our prayers.
Marsha Rittenhouse
Friend
October 4, 2021
Carey, Jerry and Tracey, I am so sorry to hear about Aunt Lillian. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Randy Barbour, Deborah Nanni and family.
Deborah Nanni
Family
October 4, 2021
Tracey, Mary Margaret, and family. So sorry to hear about Lillian. She was a very sweet lady, and I know she will be missed. God has gained another angel. May God give her loved ones peace and comfort, as only He can. May Lillian Rest In Peace.
Linda Falls
Acquaintance
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Ms. Wilkes. I have enjoyed getting to know her and talking to her at the nursing home. I will miss her smile and our talks. Prayers for all of you.
Colleen Hardy
Friend
October 4, 2021
Tracey,
I’m sorry to hear about your mom’s passing. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Donald Gray
Classmate
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results