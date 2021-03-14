Menu
Lillie Mae Bliss
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Lillie Mae Bliss

May 25, 1926 - March 12, 2021

Lillie Mae Mills Bliss, 94, of 251 Crosland Ave, departed this life on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Mae was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on May 24, 1926, a daughter of the late Robert Mills and Madie Haymore Mills.

Mae worked as a Lab Tech for Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Company and was a member of Woodberry Hills Baptist Church. On August 3, 1946, she married Clyde Irving Bliss, who passed on January 12, 2003.

Survivors include a son, Michael Bliss (Nancy); a daughter, Pamela B. Brown (Bill); four grandchildren, Melanie Bliss Grant (Michael), Robert Brown (Amy), John Bliss (Jen), and Matthew Bliss; and two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Lilly Brown.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ress and Earley Mills; a sister, Catherine Allison; and two great-grandchildren, Travis Michael and Katherine Lilly Ford.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Lewis Harris. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Bliss family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
That is a great photo of her, Mike. I know she will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Jeannette Ross
March 16, 2021
