Lillie Mae BlissMay 25, 1926 - March 12, 2021Lillie Mae Mills Bliss, 94, of 251 Crosland Ave, departed this life on Friday, March 12, 2021.Mae was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on May 24, 1926, a daughter of the late Robert Mills and Madie Haymore Mills.Mae worked as a Lab Tech for Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Company and was a member of Woodberry Hills Baptist Church. On August 3, 1946, she married Clyde Irving Bliss, who passed on January 12, 2003.Survivors include a son, Michael Bliss (Nancy); a daughter, Pamela B. Brown (Bill); four grandchildren, Melanie Bliss Grant (Michael), Robert Brown (Amy), John Bliss (Jen), and Matthew Bliss; and two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Lilly Brown.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ress and Earley Mills; a sister, Catherine Allison; and two great-grandchildren, Travis Michael and Katherine Lilly Ford.Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Lewis Harris. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends at the residence.Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Bliss family.