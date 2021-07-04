Lillie Dodson Edwards
Lillie Dodson Edwards, 98, affectionately known as Sugarpie to family and friends, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home after a brief decline in health.
Born on March 1, 1923, in Ringgold, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late John Cephas Dodson and Ruby Walton Dodson.
She was a graduate of Dan River High School and Strayer University in Washington, D.C. During World War II, she worked for the FBI and the Australian Mission in Washington D.C. She was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church.
Lille is survived by her husband of 75 years, Arlett Edwards; three children, Pat Edwards Astin of Rocky Mount, N.C., Art Edwards (Deborah) of Kernersville, N.C., and Joe Edwards (LaVerne), of Ringgold, Va.; six grandchildren, Rainey A. Parks (Matt) of Alexandria, Va., Rebecca Morganelli (Danny) of Raleigh, N.C., Robyn A. Sarrat (Peter) of Potomac, Md., Lindsay E. Quick (Jamie) of Graham, N.C., David J. Edwards (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Va., and Kevin M. Edwards (Meghan) of Lexington, Va.; ten great-grandchildren, Wyatt and August Parks, Nicholas Morganelli, Andy, Lauren, and Abby Sarrat, Pearl Quick, Bradley Edwards, and Jack and Henry McGowan; a brother, T. Neal Dodson (Linda); an uncle, Walker Dodson; a sister-in-law, Billie Edwards Calvert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Dodson Finch, and brothers, John C. Dodson and Herman Dodson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Amanda Everett officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kentuck Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 1845 Kentuck Church Road, Ringgold, VA 24586.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 4, 2021.