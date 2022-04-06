Menu
Lillie Belle Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 6 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John & Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
Lillie Belle Roberts

Miss Lillie Belle Roberts, of Blanch, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

A viewing will be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the John & Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. with the family arriving at 11 a.m. at Hamer Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Hamer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

(Facial Masks are required at all services)

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com All arrangements are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 6, 2022.
