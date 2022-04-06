Lillie Belle Roberts
Miss Lillie Belle Roberts, of Blanch, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
A viewing will be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the John & Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. with the family arriving at 11 a.m. at Hamer Missionary Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the Hamer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
(Facial Masks are required at all services)
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 6, 2022.