Lily Meeks Lakey
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Lily Meeks Lakey

September 8, 1943 - May 30, 2021

Mrs. Lily Meeks Lakey, also known as, "wife, mother, maw maw, aunt and rabbit", age 77, of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at SOVAH Health Danville.

She was born on September 8, 1943, in Newport News, Va., to the late Warren Gee Meeks, Lorine Coble Meeks Reynolds; and stepfather, Douglas Reynolds Sr., who she also referred to as her father.

Before her retirement, Mrs. Lakey worked at Value City before it closed. Previously she worked in Dan River Mills, King of the Sea, and the Surf Restaurant. Mrs. Lakey was of the Holiness faith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Phillip Thomas Lakey Sr.; children, Angela Denise Lakey Rust (Mike Weber) and John Walter Lakey (Jennifer); grandchildren: Andrew Thomas Rust; Natalie Dianne Lakey; Ashley Nichole Rust (Matthew Morris), and Trey Walter Lakey; great-granddaughter, Cadence Marie Fuqua; and brother, James Edward Meeks.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lakey was predeceased by her son, Phillip Thomas Lakey Jr.; and siblings, Alice Meeks Clifton, Warren Gee Meeks Jr.; and sister-in-law, Doris Meeks.

A celebration of Mrs. Lakey's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Estella Falden officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 723 Kemper Rd., Danville, Va.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Lakey family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Jun
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
The Cliftons
June 2, 2021
Phillip and Family we are so sorry that Lily has passed on. May she RIP ! She was such a very sweet lady. I loved sitting and talking with her. David & I will miss her sweet smiling face.
David Hairston Jr & Teri
Friend
June 1, 2021
Phillip and Angie, I am sorry to hear of Lilly passing. She was a sweet lady. You and your family are in my prayers.
Frentress Robinson
Other
June 1, 2021
