Linda Mitchell Satterfield
Linda Mitchell Satterfield died peacefully early in the morning on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born on February 3, 1941, in Danville, Va., to Truman Paul and Dorothy Bennett Mitchell.
In 1962, she married her High School Sweetheart, Radford Satterfield and were married 58 years. After numerous career moves they settled in Greensboro, N.C.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Satterfield Craft (Patrick) of Durham, N.C., and Kerri Satterfield Ledbetter (Chris) of High Point, N.C.; grandchildren, Ellison Craft Koutsuris (Philippos), Madison Craft (Robyn), Jacob Ledbetter, and Sarah Ledbetter, all her pride and joy.
Linda attended Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, was active in the Methodist Women activities and Wednesday Life Live. She was an avid reader (mysteries).
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Terry Mitchell. She is survived by her sister, Audra Mitchell Pickeral (Jerry) of Danville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church or charity of your choice
.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Church, Greensboro. Those not comfortable with the in-sanctuary service, please meet us at the Columbarium for final respects. For those wishing to attend the inside services, please use following link to sign up. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10COD49A9ACB2DABF834-memorial1
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.