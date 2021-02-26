Menu
Linda Mitchell Satterfield
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Linda Mitchell Satterfield

Linda Mitchell Satterfield died peacefully early in the morning on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born on February 3, 1941, in Danville, Va., to Truman Paul and Dorothy Bennett Mitchell.

In 1962, she married her High School Sweetheart, Radford Satterfield and were married 58 years. After numerous career moves they settled in Greensboro, N.C.

In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Satterfield Craft (Patrick) of Durham, N.C., and Kerri Satterfield Ledbetter (Chris) of High Point, N.C.; grandchildren, Ellison Craft Koutsuris (Philippos), Madison Craft (Robyn), Jacob Ledbetter, and Sarah Ledbetter, all her pride and joy.

Linda attended Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, was active in the Methodist Women activities and Wednesday Life Live. She was an avid reader (mysteries).

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Terry Mitchell. She is survived by her sister, Audra Mitchell Pickeral (Jerry) of Danville, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Church, Greensboro. Those not comfortable with the in-sanctuary service, please meet us at the Columbarium for final respects. For those wishing to attend the inside services, please use following link to sign up. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10COD49A9ACB2DABF834-memorial1
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I recently became aware that Linda is now with our Lord in Heaven. Linda and I carpooled to Averett College every day and became close friends. I wish we had been able to keep in touch as I thought so much of her. She was a sweet, gentle soul and will be missed by many.
Sandra Shortridge
School
December 5, 2021
Our prayers and heartfelt sympathy to Rad and family.
Greg and Donna Stanford
Friend
February 27, 2021
Rad, Kelly, and Kerri, we are sad for your loss and send our love and prayers. We have so many fond memories of our early neighborhood days with you all. Love, Ruth and Tom Brackbill
Ruth and Tom Brackbill
February 27, 2021
Rad sorry to hear about Linda RIP (Hope You remember me)
Philip Bryant
February 26, 2021
Peter and Sheri Heid
February 23, 2021
Rad, I am so sorry for your loss. We have you and your family in our prayers. Ray
Ray Cochran
February 22, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this very sad time.
Paula Cochran Collie
February 21, 2021
May God bless your family.
Bill Stephenson
February 20, 2021
Our love and prayers go out to you. We have many great memories of Kerri and your mom during those junior high years. Love, Gail and Dave Kinser
Gail Kinser
February 20, 2021
