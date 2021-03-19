Linda F. SmithApril 17, 1966 - March 16, 2021On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Linda Faye Starling Smith, of Chatham, Va., 54, departed this life at the Centra-Lynchburg Medical Center. Born April 17, 1966, she was the daughter of Rufus "Buck" Campbell and Mary Lee Starling.She was a graduate of Gretna High School. Until her death for more than 25 years, she was self-employed as the owner of Quik-n-Clean, a cleaning service. She was the smiling cashier in the early-morning hours of 6 to 8 a.m. at the 57 Superette in Chatham.She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her mother, Mary Lee Starling of Chatham, Va.; her father, Rufus "Buck" Campbell of Chatham, Va.; a daughter, Amiracle "Mirrie" Starling; a son, Darcorius "Pookie" Starling, both of the residence; brothers, Darry L. Starling (Shirelle), Spencer Starling (Charlene) both of Chatham, Va., Chris Campbell, Gerald Campbell both of Rocky Mount, Va., and Tony Campbell of Whitmell, Va.; sisters, Joyce Moore (Leon) of Penhook, Va. and Jean Campbell of Chatham, Va.; her "working buddies," Betty Starling and Betty Jones; her cherished friends, Ricky Jones, Dorothea White, and Tanya Clement; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Funeral services for Ms. Smith will be conducted on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Prence Anna Craft, Eulogist. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time, and allowing one hundred (100) for the funeral service.The family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Inc., Gretna, Va.