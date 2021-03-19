Menu
Linda F. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Linda F. Smith

April 17, 1966 - March 16, 2021

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Linda Faye Starling Smith, of Chatham, Va., 54, departed this life at the Centra-Lynchburg Medical Center. Born April 17, 1966, she was the daughter of Rufus "Buck" Campbell and Mary Lee Starling.

She was a graduate of Gretna High School. Until her death for more than 25 years, she was self-employed as the owner of Quik-n-Clean, a cleaning service. She was the smiling cashier in the early-morning hours of 6 to 8 a.m. at the 57 Superette in Chatham.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her mother, Mary Lee Starling of Chatham, Va.; her father, Rufus "Buck" Campbell of Chatham, Va.; a daughter, Amiracle "Mirrie" Starling; a son, Darcorius "Pookie" Starling, both of the residence; brothers, Darry L. Starling (Shirelle), Spencer Starling (Charlene) both of Chatham, Va., Chris Campbell, Gerald Campbell both of Rocky Mount, Va., and Tony Campbell of Whitmell, Va.; sisters, Joyce Moore (Leon) of Penhook, Va. and Jean Campbell of Chatham, Va.; her "working buddies," Betty Starling and Betty Jones; her cherished friends, Ricky Jones, Dorothea White, and Tanya Clement; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Smith will be conducted on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Prence Anna Craft, Eulogist. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time, and allowing one hundred (100) for the funeral service.

The family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Inc., Gretna, Va.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home Chapel
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss u my friend
Shirelle
Friend
June 27, 2021
i miss you ma!!!!!
Amiracle
May 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for the family
Sandra Gill
March 20, 2021
