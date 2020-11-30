Linda Throckmortan MarshallSeptember 28, 1949 - November 27, 2020Linda Throckmorton Marshall, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Lynchburg Va.She was born September 28, 1949 in Scottsburg, Va. She was blessed to reconnect with an old friend and found love with her adoring husband, James Marshall, and they were married in May 2008 in Blairs, Va.Linda lived life to its fullest. Her smile and sparkling blue eyes would light up any room and her laugh was infectious. She had a passion for gardening that she inherited from her mother and she loved to decorate. Linda had many close friendships, but her children were her very best friends. She always enjoyed finding the best deals while shopping, gambling, traveling with her husband, sharing belly laughs with her children and grandchildren and attending church with her daughter. Linda's positive spirit was displayed each and every day of her life and she shared that spirit with everyone she met.She was the former owner of Furniture Mart on Main Street and enjoyed connecting with her customers and sharing in their lives.She was predeceased by her parents, Hurbert and Evelyn Throckmorton; granddaughter, Brittany Rae Holley; stepson, Danny Marshall; three brothers; and one sister.She leaves behind her loving husband, James; a son, Doug Reynolds III (Tina) of Dade City, Fla.,; three daughters, Debra DeBoe (Mike) of Ringgold, Va., Lisa DeBoe (James) of Sutherlin, Va., Donna Thacker (Robert) of Axton Va.; a stepdaughter, Lisa Davis (Kerry) of Danville, Va.; one stepson, Todd Marshall of Danville; as well as 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; two sisters, Margaret Burton of Halifax, Va. and Agnes Hackney of Vernon Hill, Va.; two brothers, Alton Throckmorton and Lewis Throckmorton, both of South Boston; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and many close friends.A service in celebration of Linda's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Tabernacle, 1978 South Boston Rd, Danville, Va., officiated by the Rev. Isaac Mooneyham. The family will gather at The Tabernacle with close friends and family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Linda's honor be sent to, Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Scott Funeral Home147 South Main Street, Chatham, VA 24531