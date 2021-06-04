Ms. Floyd was my first grade teacher. She taught me to read and write and laugh and have fun. When I became a teacher myself, I taught alongside her as a colleague. She loved her job and her students. She still laughed and hugged and had fun everyday. After she retired and I moved on we kept in touch with Christmas cards each year. I told her what I was up to and she caught me up on her life and the lives of her family - all of whom she was so proud of. Ms. Floyd (I could never call her Lois) was what every teacher should be. Although gone she will never be forgotten as she left a mark of love and hope and possibilities on every child she touched. And when I think of her I am always the scared little girl in a new school and she is the cute young teachers in a short red dress. In my mind she will be forever young - forever laughing - hugging. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Dr. Cyndee Perdue Moore Work June 13, 2021