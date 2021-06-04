Menu
Lois Floyd
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Lois Floyd

Lois G. Floyd of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, while a resident of Brookdale Senior Living. She was 92. Kind by nature, feisty in spirit, she was a force in the lives of many, especially in the lives of her children. She will be missed.

A graduate of Radford College, she spent most of her life in Danville, where she retired from Danville City Schools after teaching for 39 years. She was a charter member of Northview Presbyterian Church (now Unity) where she served as a Sunday school teacher and elder. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a past member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Her husband, William L. "Bud" Floyd preceded her in death in 1977. Survivors include one son, William L. Floyd Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Wilmington, N.C.; and two daughters, Brenda F. Adkins and husband, Jimmy, of Holly Springs, N.C., and Debra F. King and husband, Hal, of Sunset Beach, N.C. She was loved by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided by Lois's eldest granddaughter, Kim Adkins and her husband, Ron for the past six years.

The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 835 Franklin Turnpike or a charity of your choice. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Floyd family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
i was just thinking about Lois and here I find she passed earlier this month. Lois was like a second mother to me growing up. Just sorry I missed this earlier and was not able to attend. Bonnie and I send our sympathies to Bill, Debbie and Brenda.
Terry Childress
June 30, 2021
Ms. Floyd was my first grade teacher. She taught me to read and write and laugh and have fun. When I became a teacher myself, I taught alongside her as a colleague. She loved her job and her students. She still laughed and hugged and had fun everyday. After she retired and I moved on we kept in touch with Christmas cards each year. I told her what I was up to and she caught me up on her life and the lives of her family - all of whom she was so proud of. Ms. Floyd (I could never call her Lois) was what every teacher should be. Although gone she will never be forgotten as she left a mark of love and hope and possibilities on every child she touched. And when I think of her I am always the scared little girl in a new school and she is the cute young teachers in a short red dress. In my mind she will be forever young - forever laughing - hugging. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dr. Cyndee Perdue Moore
Work
June 13, 2021
Mrs Floyd was my first grade teacher and I have many fond memories of that year. She was kind, patient, and kept us on task. Condolences to her family.
Cindy Johnson Reynolds
School
June 5, 2021
You are in my prayers for your great loss! Take care Brenda because time heals this kind of pain in the heart! Love you bunches! FLASH!
Michael l McNeely
Friend
June 5, 2021
Kitty and Bobby Adkins
June 4, 2021
