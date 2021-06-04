Lois Floyd
Lois G. Floyd of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, while a resident of Brookdale Senior Living. She was 92. Kind by nature, feisty in spirit, she was a force in the lives of many, especially in the lives of her children. She will be missed.
A graduate of Radford College, she spent most of her life in Danville, where she retired from Danville City Schools after teaching for 39 years. She was a charter member of Northview Presbyterian Church (now Unity) where she served as a Sunday school teacher and elder. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a past member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Her husband, William L. "Bud" Floyd preceded her in death in 1977. Survivors include one son, William L. Floyd Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Wilmington, N.C.; and two daughters, Brenda F. Adkins and husband, Jimmy, of Holly Springs, N.C., and Debra F. King and husband, Hal, of Sunset Beach, N.C. She was loved by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided by Lois's eldest granddaughter, Kim Adkins and her husband, Ron for the past six years.
The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 835 Franklin Turnpike or a charity of your choice
. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Floyd family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 4, 2021.