Lois Wilborn



Lois Wilborn, 93, of Danville, died on December 14, 2020. Born on August 30, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Louie Ganey And Maggie Ganey. She was married to the late Thomas Wilborn for fifty years.



She is survived by four children, Tommy Wilborn, Linda Turner, Vicky Brogden, and Danny Wilborn. Lois dad three sisters, the late Margaret Crowder, Cornelia Martin, and Winnie Pruitt who survives. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She will be cremated and there will be no memorial service.



We would like to thank her friend Mary for taking care of her during her illness.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 17, 2020.