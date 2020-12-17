Lois Wilborn, 93, of Danville, died on December 14, 2020. Born on August 30, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Louie Ganey And Maggie Ganey. She was married to the late Thomas Wilborn for fifty years.
She is survived by four children, Tommy Wilborn, Linda Turner, Vicky Brogden, and Danny Wilborn. Lois dad three sisters, the late Margaret Crowder, Cornelia Martin, and Winnie Pruitt who survives. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She will be cremated and there will be no memorial service.
We would like to thank her friend Mary for taking care of her during her illness.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 17, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swicegood Funeral Home.
7 Entries
Mama its been ten days since you died and i am missing you as much as i knew i would. I know you would want me to thank everyone for their kind words. I find comfort knowing you are in Jehovah's book of memories. Thank you for being my mama. I love you' your son danny.
Danny Wilborn
December 24, 2020
I enjoyed visiting with granny and papa Frank. We always had good conversations and great laughs. I will remember her until I can't. Rest east and be at peace.
Nicci
Nicci
December 21, 2020
Many memories with your mother in service and enjoying each other´s company. Another one on my list to welcome back in the near future.
Sue Moore
December 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family praying for you all each and everyone is in our hearts thoughts and prayers
Randi & Jacqueline & nicholas Burnette
December 19, 2020
I remember Lois with fond memories. Linda was my best friend growing up. Tommy was the sweetest. Praying for u all.
Joy DeBoe-DeBord
December 18, 2020
You are the true meaning of Grandmother you were the greatest grandmother anyone could ever ask for. I am glad I got to spend 49 wonderful years with you and I cherish every one of them. You will be greatly missed granny but you will always be in my heart prayers and memory so from your grandson who loves you very much I love you Granny
James Morgan
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. I remember when we were all young and the good times we had sharing the good things we had learned. May your good memories bring you comfort in time.