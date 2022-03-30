Loretta Giles Thompson



February 11, 1940 - March 22, 2022



Loretta Giles Thompson, 82 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Heathcote Medical Center in Haymarket, Virginia with her children at her side.



Loretta was born February 11, 1940 in Danville, Virginia to the late Cecil Giles and Gladys M. Ferrell. She graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia in 1958. She met and married her



husband William E. "Dick" Thompson and they enjoyed 62 years of married life before he preceded her in death.



After moving from Martinsville to Warrenton, Virginia in 1972, Loretta began her career with Virginia Mutual Insurance Company where she worked until retirement. After retiring, Loretta and Dick spent many wonderful years going to their beach home in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina and spending time with their family and many friends. Loretta loved her family, the beach, playing cards, reading and knitting items to keep her loved ones warm. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Bealeton, Virginia.



She is survived by her two children, Douglas (Candy) Thompson of Shallotte, North Carolina; Sabrina "Bea" Thompson of Warrenton, Virginia, a much loved grandson, Benjamin Thompson of Alexandria, Virginia and her sweet granddog, Sophie.



The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church, 15013 Old Marsh Rd., Bealeton, VA, 22712.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, PO Box 234, Bealeton, VA, 22712 or The Fauquier SPCA.



Moser Funeral Home



233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 30, 2022.