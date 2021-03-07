Lorna Wall Hughes
Lorna Wall Hughes of Danville, Virginia, passed away on March 5, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born on April 25, 1928, to the late Nettie Thornton and the late Vessie Wall in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudy Hughes.
Lorna attended Riverview Baptist Church. She formerly lived on Westover Dr. and worked for over 48 years at Dan River Mills prior to her retirement. She is survived by her son, Michael Hughes (Betsy) of Dry Fork, Virginia; her sisters, June Hylton and Louise Dalton; and her brothers, Bobby Wall and David Wall (Barbara). In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six sisters and one brother.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Daniel Custer officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hughes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 7, 2021.