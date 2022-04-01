Louise Rawley Ogden
Louise Rawley Ogden, residing at The Addison of Knightdale, N.C., formerly of Danville, Va., and Pelham, N.C., died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was preceded in her death by her husband, Victor Price Ogden USMC Retired; and brothers, Frank Rawley Sr., Ernest Rawley, Albert Rawley, and John Rawley.
Born on July 24, 1927, in Pelham, N.C., she was the daughter of Charles Ernest Rawley and Mary Elizabeth Wright Rawley.
She attended Virginia Intermont in Bristol, Va. She and Vic were married on April 20, 1946. After Vic's retirement from the USMC they moved to Danville, Va., where she managed the boy's department at Belk Leggett's until she retired. She was a dedicated member of Pelham United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer until she moved to the Raleigh area to be closer to family.
She is survived by two sons, John Scott Ogden (Nancy) of Potomac, Md., and Thomas Michael Ogden Sr. (Patti) of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Camps (Jon), Tommy Ogden (Angie), Lauren Miller (Mark), Baxter Ogden (Sarah), and Morgan Burns (Clint), and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be conducted at Pelham United Methodist Church, 594 Red Marshall Road, Pelham, N.C., at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, with the Reverend Cam Conover officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Pelham United Methodist Church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
We ask that family and guests wear masks and obey social distancing during the indoor services and visitation.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Addison and Raleigh Hospice for their love and special caring extended to Louise during the last 6 months.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Ogden family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 1, 2022.