Louise Nichols Thompson
September 28, 1956 - June 7, 2021
Louise Nichols Thompson, 64, of Axton, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Louise was born in Danville, Va., on September 28, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Thelma Nichols. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas "Sammy" Thompson; a sister, Nancy Lee Nichols; and her canine companion, Pepe.
She began her career at the Dutch Inn in Martinsville, Va., until she devoted 19 years with Daly Seven Hotel Management Co. until her retirement on September 28, 2018. She loved her family unconditionally and devoted her life to the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a long time member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cascade, Va.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Lisa King (Curtis) and their daughter, Jordin; her sister, Sandra Keatts (Frankie); and her brother, Bobby McMillan.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor David Hatcher officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Pittsylvania Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA, 24531.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.