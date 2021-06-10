Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Nichols Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Louise Nichols Thompson

September 28, 1956 - June 7, 2021

Louise Nichols Thompson, 64, of Axton, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Louise was born in Danville, Va., on September 28, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Thelma Nichols. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas "Sammy" Thompson; a sister, Nancy Lee Nichols; and her canine companion, Pepe.

She began her career at the Dutch Inn in Martinsville, Va., until she devoted 19 years with Daly Seven Hotel Management Co. until her retirement on September 28, 2018. She loved her family unconditionally and devoted her life to the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a long time member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cascade, Va.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Lisa King (Curtis) and their daughter, Jordin; her sister, Sandra Keatts (Frankie); and her brother, Bobby McMillan.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor David Hatcher officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Pittsylvania Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA, 24531.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Thompson family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.