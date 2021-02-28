Louise Logan Womack



September 26, 1923 - February 25, 2021



Mrs. Louise Logan Womack, 97, of 772 Java Road, Java, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence.



She was born on September 26, 1923 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William E. Logan and the late Rea Frances Miller Logan. She was married to Burley Womack, who predeceased her.



She was a member and mother of Riceville Missionary Baptist Church. She was retired from Chatham Knitting Mill. She was member of Shockoe Courts of Calanthe #250.



In addition to her husband she was predeceased by three sons, Thurman, Lewis and Arthur Womack; four brothers, Henry, William, Charlie and Allen Logan; four sisters, Mary Stephen, Mattie Coleman, Bethel Logan and Christine Dawson.



Survivors include three sons, James Womack (Angie), Heulah Womack (Arnetta), all of Danville, and Larry Womack, of Union City, Ga.; seven daughters, Juanita Turner, Beulah Brown (Leonard), Lavern Tarpley, all of Danville, Va., Norman J. Richardson, Patsy Womack, both of Java, Va., Annette Glenn (Dave), of Charlotte, N.C., and Pearlean Wimbush (Ronnie), Greensboro, N.C.; three brothers, James Logan (Juanita), of Pennsylvania, and Elmer Logan, of Blairs, Va., and Joseph Logan, Danville, Va.; two sisters, Rosa Dodson, and Catherine Jones (Thomas), both of Maryland; a sister-in-law, Wilhamena Logan, of Danville, Va.; a devoted grandson, Jeffery Womack; two special people in her life, June and John Glass; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Walker, officiating. Burial will follow in Riceville Church Cemetery.



Viewing will be will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m., the family will be present from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



We ask that you follow all COVID-19 Rules and Restraints, Mask and six feet apart.



Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Womack Family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.