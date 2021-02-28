Mrs. Louise Logan Womack, 97, of 772 Java Road, Java, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on September 26, 1923 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William E. Logan and the late Rea Frances Miller Logan. She was married to Burley Womack, who predeceased her.
She was a member and mother of Riceville Missionary Baptist Church. She was retired from Chatham Knitting Mill. She was member of Shockoe Courts of Calanthe #250.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by three sons, Thurman, Lewis and Arthur Womack; four brothers, Henry, William, Charlie and Allen Logan; four sisters, Mary Stephen, Mattie Coleman, Bethel Logan and Christine Dawson.
Survivors include three sons, James Womack (Angie), Heulah Womack (Arnetta), all of Danville, and Larry Womack, of Union City, Ga.; seven daughters, Juanita Turner, Beulah Brown (Leonard), Lavern Tarpley, all of Danville, Va., Norman J. Richardson, Patsy Womack, both of Java, Va., Annette Glenn (Dave), of Charlotte, N.C., and Pearlean Wimbush (Ronnie), Greensboro, N.C.; three brothers, James Logan (Juanita), of Pennsylvania, and Elmer Logan, of Blairs, Va., and Joseph Logan, Danville, Va.; two sisters, Rosa Dodson, and Catherine Jones (Thomas), both of Maryland; a sister-in-law, Wilhamena Logan, of Danville, Va.; a devoted grandson, Jeffery Womack; two special people in her life, June and John Glass; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Walker, officiating. Burial will follow in Riceville Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m., the family will be present from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
We ask that you follow all COVID-19 Rules and Restraints, Mask and six feet apart.
Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Womack Family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.
May God´s peace & blessings be with you all , as your mother continues to rest in the eternal arms of our Father.
Olivia Selden & Family
February 26, 2022
We miss you auntie your smile your love your wisdom it´s been a whole year nephew James
James Womack
February 22, 2022
To Pearleen and Family
May God continue to strengthen you during this difficult time.
Ronda Bryant
March 3, 2021
To Heulah and the rest of the Womack family - I am so sorry for your loss. Lifting each of you up in prayer, Christy
Christy Gray
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Olivia Selden
March 2, 2021
My Condolences Juanita, Norma and Family. May God give you the comfort and peace you seek.
Veronica Miller
March 2, 2021
Met her once and she was such a sweet lady. I´m friends with her daughter Annette and she is a same lovely person as her mother. Rest In Peace Mrs. Louise
Harriette McCaskill
March 2, 2021
My prayers are with all of you.
Ernestine White
March 1, 2021
Juanita, Heulah and family , so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. We will be praying for you all at this difficult time. If there anything we can do let us know. Love you all Darlene and Linwood.
Linwood and Darlene Saunders
March 1, 2021
Norma Jean
I want to extend to you and your family my deepest condolence. My prayers are with you at this trying time.
Bernice Waller
Oxon Hill, MD
Bernice Waller
March 1, 2021
My condolences. May you find comfort in knowing auntie is resting in God´s loving arms
Renee Womack
March 1, 2021
Heulah and Elmer sorry to hear of your mother and sister passing it am praying that God will give y'all and family comfort during this time of sorrow
James Milton Keene (Jimmy)
March 1, 2021
My condolences to the Womack family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
May God´s peace be with you.
LaToshia Penn Leach
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the Womack family.
I will miss my dear friend. RIP until we meet again.
Deaconess Louise Wilkerson Callands and Dr. Evelyn W. Sanders
Dicie Louise Wilkerson Callands
February 28, 2021
George, Clista, Donna, Freada
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Mary Esther (Logan) Williams
February 28, 2021
I will truly miss her she raised me and my 2 sisters as we were her own love you auntie
Deacon James/Dr Laverne Womack
February 28, 2021
My condolence to the Womack family
Bernard Womack
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy on the passing of mrs. Louise I I had the pleasure of working with mrs. Louise at chatham knitting mill she will truly be missed god bless youall