Lucille Dove Chatham
Lucille Dove Chatham

September 21, 1927 - April 8, 2022

Lucille Dove Chatham, 94, of Hilltop Gardens, Danville, Va., died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at SOVAH Health of Danville after a decline in her health for the past two months.

Lucille was born in Hurt, Va. on September 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Charlie Lee Dove and Elizabeth Simpson Dove. She lived most of her life in Danville, Va., and her early years in Hurt, Va. She retired from Dan River Mills where she worked in the spinning room.

Lucille attended Pelham United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and enjoyed rock hunting. She also enjoyed music, playing cards, and the gameshow network.

Lucille was predeceased by her husbands, Lee Perkins, Percy Alexander Gunner and most recently, James L. Chatham, who died on December 1, 2014.

She was also predeceased by two sons, Gordon G. Perkins on February 16, 2011, and Harold "Buster" Perkins on May 15, 2018. Lucille was the last surviving member of her generation.

She was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two granddaughters, Rhonda McGowan (Bill) of San Clemente, Calif., and Joy Garcia (Andre) of Gretna, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Austin McGowan of Los Angeles, Calif., and Kathryn McGowan of Fredericksburg, Va.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Pelham United Methodist Church, 594 Red Marshall Road, Pelham, NC, 27311, with the Reverend Cam Conover and the Reverend Larry Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Pelham UMC Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the church from 10 until 11 a.m.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Chatham family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pelham United Methodist Church
594 Red Marshall Road, Pelham, NC
Apr
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pelham United Methodist Church
594 Red Marshall Road, Pelham, NC
