I am so very sorry for the loss of your mom. She was a dear sweet lady that I was so fortunate to know. I met her at Edward's home. I worked for his neighbors and their house was damaged by a fire. So Edward let his neighbors use his basement for work space until repairs were done to the house. Lucy would come to Ed's while I was working... always so nicely dressed and smiling. We always kept in touch til she moved... she will be missed..RIP Dear Lucy... love you My thoughts and prayers go out to the family .

Becky Hubbard Friend June 30, 2021