Lucy Freeze White
June 17, 1928 - June 28, 2021
Lucy Handy Freeze White went home to be with her Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1928, in Stuart, Virginia. She was the daughter of Adam Edward Handy and Mary Elizabeth Foley Handy.
Mrs. White was retired from Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute. She was a long-time member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. On June 25, 1949, she married Thomas Nelson Freeze. They were married for 37 years, until he predeceased her in 1986. She later married Albert C White Jr., who also predeceased her in 1997.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Wayne Freeze and wife, Anne H. Freeze, of Danville; two granddaughters, Martha Anne Adkins (Roger) and Elizabeth Michel (Jason), also of Danville; and three great-grandchildren, Anne Rylee Adkins, Owen Adkins, and Devin Michel. She is also survived by two stepsons, Albert C. White, III of Lynchburg, and Stuart L. White of Danville, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Nelson Freeze; two brothers, Wayne S. Handy and Samuel E Handy; and one sister, Anne Handy Alverson.
Mrs. White enjoyed playing bridge, golf, gardening, and traveling. She was a long-time member of Thalia Garden Club and the former Business and Professional Women's Club.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Hilliard officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m., at the church and other times at the residence of her son, Tommy. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.