Lucy Freeze White
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Lucy Freeze White

June 17, 1928 - June 28, 2021

Lucy Handy Freeze White went home to be with her Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1928, in Stuart, Virginia. She was the daughter of Adam Edward Handy and Mary Elizabeth Foley Handy.

Mrs. White was retired from Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute. She was a long-time member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. On June 25, 1949, she married Thomas Nelson Freeze. They were married for 37 years, until he predeceased her in 1986. She later married Albert C White Jr., who also predeceased her in 1997.

She is survived by a son, Thomas Wayne Freeze and wife, Anne H. Freeze, of Danville; two granddaughters, Martha Anne Adkins (Roger) and Elizabeth Michel (Jason), also of Danville; and three great-grandchildren, Anne Rylee Adkins, Owen Adkins, and Devin Michel. She is also survived by two stepsons, Albert C. White, III of Lynchburg, and Stuart L. White of Danville, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Nelson Freeze; two brothers, Wayne S. Handy and Samuel E Handy; and one sister, Anne Handy Alverson.

Mrs. White enjoyed playing bridge, golf, gardening, and traveling. She was a long-time member of Thalia Garden Club and the former Business and Professional Women's Club.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Hilliard officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m., at the church and other times at the residence of her son, Tommy. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Freeze family. Online condolence at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moffett Memorial Baptist Church
1026 North Main Street, Danville, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moffett Memorial Baptist Church
1026 North Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Tommy . . . so very sorry for your loss. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Joanne (Mann) Neal
Other
July 13, 2021
She was my mother´s closest friend. Many times my mother would talk about their lives when they were young. We have a picture of the two of them walking up Main Street and they look so young and happy. My sympathy to you.
Scott Weatherford
Friend
July 1, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of your mom. She was a dear sweet lady that I was so fortunate to know. I met her at Edward's home. I worked for his neighbors and their house was damaged by a fire. So Edward let his neighbors use his basement for work space until repairs were done to the house. Lucy would come to Ed's while I was working... always so nicely dressed and smiling. We always kept in touch til she moved... she will be missed..RIP Dear Lucy... love you My thoughts and prayers go out to the family .
Becky Hubbard
Friend
June 30, 2021
Tommy, so sorry for your loss. Will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Gracie
June 30, 2021
