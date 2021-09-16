Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lyle F. Yates
FUNERAL HOME
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA
Lyle F. Yates

September 13, 2021

Lyle F. Yates age 83 of St. Simons Island, Ga. and Burnsville, N.C. died in faith Monday, September 13, 2021 after a brief illness. Lyle was born in Pennsylvania County Virginia to Ryland and Gertrude Yates, both deceased.

Lyle enjoyed a 63 year marriage to his lifelong sweetheart, Jackie Myer Yates. He retired from The Kroger Company in 1999, as President Dallas, Texas division, after a 42 year career. Lyle was a faithful servant of his Lord Jesus Christ throughout his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Christine Yates; and brother, Carol Yates (Mary Ann); son-in-law, Timothy Collins. Lyle is survived by his wife, Jackie Myer Yates; daughter, Kathy Yates Collins; son, Paul Myer Yates (Angelia); grandchildren, Timothy Lyle Collins, Edward Myer Collins, and Lane Myer Yates; great-grandchildren, Peyton Rylan Collins and Stella Grace Collins; brothers, Wayne Yates (Carol) and R L Yates (Betty).

Lyle will be remembered by many for his black cowboy hat, quick chuckle, serious commitment to his golf game and always willingness to pick his guitar and sing but by those that knew him best he will be most remembered for his love of others and his commitment to his family.

A graveside service to honor Lyle's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Oglethorpe Memorial Garden Cemetery on Saint Simons Island with the Rev. Ethan Floyd officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles 1692 Glynco Pkwy Brunswick, GA 31525 or www.hospice.me
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oglethorpe Memorial Garden Cemetery
Saint Simons Island, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jackie I´m very sorry to learn of Lyles passing. Prayers for you , Kathy and Paul.
Andy Hawkins
Friend
September 16, 2021
The Georgia Sea Grill Crew
September 16, 2021
What a testimony for your years together. Praying for you and your family. Good news we will meet again in heaven soon. Love you Jackie!
Janie Curtis
September 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you, Jackie and all of your family. Lyle was a wonderful classmate at Dan River High School. He was an outstanding sportsman.
Lloyd & Shirley Walton
Friend
September 16, 2021
We pray for peace and strength to all the family, during this time. My dad and Lyle are reunited in Heaven.
CARROLL YATES JR & DINA(WIFE)
Family
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results