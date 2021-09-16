Lyle F. Yates



September 13, 2021



Lyle F. Yates age 83 of St. Simons Island, Ga. and Burnsville, N.C. died in faith Monday, September 13, 2021 after a brief illness. Lyle was born in Pennsylvania County Virginia to Ryland and Gertrude Yates, both deceased.



Lyle enjoyed a 63 year marriage to his lifelong sweetheart, Jackie Myer Yates. He retired from The Kroger Company in 1999, as President Dallas, Texas division, after a 42 year career. Lyle was a faithful servant of his Lord Jesus Christ throughout his entire life.



He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Christine Yates; and brother, Carol Yates (Mary Ann); son-in-law, Timothy Collins. Lyle is survived by his wife, Jackie Myer Yates; daughter, Kathy Yates Collins; son, Paul Myer Yates (Angelia); grandchildren, Timothy Lyle Collins, Edward Myer Collins, and Lane Myer Yates; great-grandchildren, Peyton Rylan Collins and Stella Grace Collins; brothers, Wayne Yates (Carol) and R L Yates (Betty).



Lyle will be remembered by many for his black cowboy hat, quick chuckle, serious commitment to his golf game and always willingness to pick his guitar and sing but by those that knew him best he will be most remembered for his love of others and his commitment to his family.



A graveside service to honor Lyle's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Oglethorpe Memorial Garden Cemetery on Saint Simons Island with the Rev. Ethan Floyd officiating the service.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles 1692 Glynco Pkwy Brunswick, GA 31525 or www.hospice.me



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 16, 2021.