Lynn Chaplin
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brooks Lyon Funeral Home
115 Main Street
South Boston, VA
Lynn Chaplin

Mrs. Lynn Horton Chaplin passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the age of 61. She was born in Halifax County on December 18, 1959 to the late Willie Anderson Horton and the late Ruth Genevieve Horton and was married to Donald Mac Rae Chaplin, who survives.

Lynn loved the beach and her family. She was employed as the office manager with Air Park Storage in Danville, Va.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by a son, Anthony David Anderson Jr.; grandchildren, Ashton Anderson, Ethan Anderson and Mason Anderson; sisters, Sandrea Randall of Houston, Texas and Melissa "Missy" Snead and husband, John of Scottsburg; special "brother", Rocco "Rocky" Reynolds and wife, Pam; special cousins, Bart Cooley and wife, Cheryl, Carolyn Cooley Glover and husband, Cary and Beverly Craig and husband, Roland; stepchildren, Michael Andrew Chaplin and Nicolette Donyale Dixon and numerous friends and family that she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rebecca Mobley and her former husband, Dennis Carl Wilbourne.

Services will be private.

The family requests those wishing to give memorials please consider Halifax County Cancer Association, PO Box 1891, Halifax, VA 24558 or Sentara Halifax Hospice, 2204 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com.

The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Lyon Funeral Home
