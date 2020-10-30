Brez,

Words cannot express how sorry we are to hear about Wayne. He was such an amazing guy, but you already know that. Don and I will always remember the birthday calls and the camping trips to the Charlotte race with the two of you. Please reach out to us if you need anything. We are always running the roads to NC and Virginia and can be there in no time at all. I have you in my thoughts and prayers. Love you Lady!

Donna Marshall Friend October 29, 2020