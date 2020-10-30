Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Lynwood "Wayne" Yeatts
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1938
DIED
October 27, 2020
Lynwood "Wayne" Yeatts

July 2, 1938 - October 27, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lynwood "Wayne" Yeatts. Also known as dad, Pee Paw, loving husband, father, grandfather, masonic brother, and friend for life to anyone who knew him.

Born on July 2, 1938, in Danville, Virginia, he was a son to the late Leonard Clifton "Pat" Yeatts and Dorothy Henrietta Stewart "Dot" Yeatts. He was predeceased by one sister, Marie Yeatts Nales.

He is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" Breznay of Penhook; three children, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He met his first wife, Catherine "Kitty" Duncan and they spent many years together before her passing in July of 1989. Wayne and Kitty had three children together, Chris Yeatts (Angie) of Celina, Texas, Paige Cline (Dean) of Hickory, N.C., and Jason "Skeeta" Yeatts (Sharon) of Danville, Va. Wayne was affectionally known as Pee Paw to his seven grandchildren, Adam Cline, Sydney Cline, Drew Cline, Hannah Yeatts, Cole Yeatts, Catie Yeatts, and Leah Yeatts.

Wayne spent the majority of his career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where his claim to fame was being the first local person ever hired to work at the Danville plant.

Wayne and Judy spent many years together in Penhook, Va., where they enjoyed playing golf and living the lake life at the Water's Edge. Wayne was an avid golfer, hunter, and outdoors man who loved sitting on his back patio having an adult beverage with his buddies, entertaining friends and "shooting the breeze" as he would say, while enjoying the views of Smith Mountain Lake.

Wayne will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Private funeral services will be conducted at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. Linwood Cook.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to one of the following organizations that Wayne was a big supporter of, Cool Branch Rescue Squad and Cool Branch Fire Department, P.O. Box 54, Penhook, VA 24137, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
GUEST BOOK
Wayne was a dear friend and he and I worked together for many years at Goodyear! Our hearts were saddened to hear of his passing! We were friends of Wayne and Kitty and friends of Wayne and Judy! We send our love and our deepest sympathy to each of you and we pray God will bless and comfort each of you at this sad time!!
Stover and Margaret Shelton
Margaret Shelton
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Praying for my dear friend Paige and your family. I'm so sorry for the loss of your beloved Father. Definitely Heaven's gain but I know he is already so missed. All my love to you all. God bless and keep you during this difficult time and always.
LaRae Sanford
Friend
October 29, 2020
Chris, Paige and Jason. Our deepest sympathies and condolences to you and your families. Your dad was a great guy and surely will be missed.
John and Stefanie Stevenson
Friend
October 29, 2020
Chris, Paige, Jason and Judy, we are so very sorry to hear this. I’m sitting here now remembering good times we had together from golf trips to cookouts. He was always the life of the party and never left anyone out.
And I’m not sure but I believe #3 at Goodyear was his favorite hole.
Love and prayers to each of you from Joe and Wanda Evans.
Joe & Wanda Evans
October 29, 2020
Chris, Paige, Jason and family. May God give you comfort during this difficult time. Fond memories of you and our families when you were younger.
mary Fulcher
October 29, 2020
Chris and I are so sorry to hear about Wayne we thought the world of him!! You all are in our prayers!!!
Chris and Kristy Whalen
Friend
October 29, 2020
So sorry to here of Wayne’s passing. Always enjoyed spending time with him.
Dennis Granger
Friend
October 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with your family and friends.
Jerry Hunt
October 29, 2020
Judy: I am really sorry to hear about Wayne's passing. Wayne was a very pleasant fellow and friend. Worked with him several years at Goodyear. Wayne always had a smile for everyone. Never heard him say anything against anyone. He was just a very pleasant person to be around. He surely will be missed by everyone.
Prayers are with the entire family.
John Wesley Barker
Friend
October 29, 2020
Brez,
Words cannot express how sorry we are to hear about Wayne. He was such an amazing guy, but you already know that. Don and I will always remember the birthday calls and the camping trips to the Charlotte race with the two of you. Please reach out to us if you need anything. We are always running the roads to NC and Virginia and can be there in no time at all. I have you in my thoughts and prayers. Love you Lady!
Donna Marshall
Friend
October 29, 2020
Jim and I are saddened to hear this news. Wayne was always friendly and chipper whenever we happened to run into him and Judy. He was one of a kind. Judy we are still located at Smith Mountain Lake if you should need anything. Jim and Bj Jensen.
Jim Jensen
Friend
October 29, 2020
Wayne was a heck of a nice person. Everyone at Goodyear thought a lot for Wayne as I did. His smiles and kidding around will surely be missed.
Ronnie Barksdale
Friend
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dean Cline
Friend
October 29, 2020
We’re so thankful to have known Wayne. He was such a wonderful man and so loved by his family. Heaven will be so blessed to have him there but he will definitely be missed here on earth.
Gail Cline
Friend
October 29, 2020
Chris, Paige, Jason, Judy and grandchildren and family, it is with a great deal of sadness to learn of Wayne's passing. I know you all are heartbroken to see such a wonderful father and grandfather leave your life. I hope that you all will remain close even if separated by many miles. I so enjoyed seeing the pictures one of you posted of family get togethers at the lake. Enjoy and embrace the memories you have all had together.
Joan Bradford
Teacher
October 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Take solace in the wonderful life you shared And comfort in friends and family who lift you up in prayer. Kylette Duncan and Bobby Barker (Corning employees)
Kylette Duncan
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Jason. & Sharon ,
So sorry for your loss. Hopefully all the good memories will get you through this difficult time.
Prayers for you and the family.
Alice Saratella
Alice Saratella
Friend
October 28, 2020
Judy, I was deeply saddened by the news of Wayne’s passing. He was just a great guy who I really enjoyed playing golf with and generally enjoyed just being around. He would always pick at me which I just loved!!!! I miss seeing you all and hope to see you soon. I have always cherished our friendship and the time we spent at Corning. Donna and I are here for you if you need anything. Please don’t hesitate to contact us. We are here for you!!!
Phil Boyd
Friend
October 28, 2020
Condolences during this very difficult time. Praying for the family. Cherish the memories and May God bless you. Love The Orlando family.
Joe and Kelley Orlando
October 28, 2020
I have lost one of the best friends i ever had in my life...Wayne was not just a good man he was a great man! A man like Wayne don't come along every day.But every now and then, God sends a special friend into your life and Wayne was that special friend to Me and my wife Sandra..."For this we are most richly blessed"...Down the middle my friend and make every putt!!!Gary McBride Class A member PGA of America.
Gary and Sandra McBride
Friend
October 28, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. So sorry. He was my first cousin. Regret that the services are not open to family. Have not seen his family in many years. Would love to have seen his children. Still sorrowful over his sister’s passing recently.
Barbara Thompson simmons
Friend
October 28, 2020