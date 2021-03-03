Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone
February 24, 1927 - February 28, 2021
Ms. Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone, age 94, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, as a resident of Gretna Health Care.
She was born on February 24, 1927, in Ferrum, Virgina, a daughter of the late Florence Evelyn and Fulton Harvey DeLancey.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Lewis Stone; brothers, Roy DeLancey and Eslie DeLancey; and sisters, Merlie DeLancey, Mamie D. Setzer, Macie D. Carter and Mattie D. Moran.
As a graduate of Martinsville Highschool in 1946, she was employed at Dupont and retired in 1980. As a devoted Christian, she was an active member of the Martinsville Church of Christ.
Marie is survived by a daughter, Pamela Stone Houser (Jim); grandchildren, Kristen Houser Barker (Rick), Whitney Houser Miller (Shannon), and Jessica Houser McCraw (Bryan); and great-grandchildren, Peighton Miller, Gavin McCraw and Jack Grady McCraw.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.