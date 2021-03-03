Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone

February 24, 1927 - February 28, 2021

Ms. Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone, age 94, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, as a resident of Gretna Health Care.

She was born on February 24, 1927, in Ferrum, Virgina, a daughter of the late Florence Evelyn and Fulton Harvey DeLancey.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Lewis Stone; brothers, Roy DeLancey and Eslie DeLancey; and sisters, Merlie DeLancey, Mamie D. Setzer, Macie D. Carter and Mattie D. Moran.

As a graduate of Martinsville Highschool in 1946, she was employed at Dupont and retired in 1980. As a devoted Christian, she was an active member of the Martinsville Church of Christ.

Marie is survived by a daughter, Pamela Stone Houser (Jim); grandchildren, Kristen Houser Barker (Rick), Whitney Houser Miller (Shannon), and Jessica Houser McCraw (Bryan); and great-grandchildren, Peighton Miller, Gavin McCraw and Jack Grady McCraw.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincerest sympathies at this time of your great loss..My mother, Goldie P. Belcher, & Marie were good friends & worked together at DuPont for many years..hugs, peace, prayers & love...Sandra & Donnie Chappell
Sandra Chappell
March 5, 2021
