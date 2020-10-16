Mamie Anderson



October 10, 2020



Mrs. Mamie Anderson, 82, of 450 Deerwood Drive, Blairs, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in SOVAH Medical Center in Danville.



She was born June 27, 1938, in John Ben, W. Va.



She was the daughter of the late Bishop Reuben and Mildred Hash. She was married to Bishop Walter J. Anderson, who survives.



She was a member of St. Paul Outreach Center in Chatham. She served as Junior Missionary President and President of Apostolic Young People Union at St. Matthew Church, Roanoke, Va.



She was the first African American female Model for Montgomery Ward in Detroit, MI.



She was predeceased by two children, Christine and Robin Anderson; two siblings, Joel and Deloris Hash.



In addition to her husband of the residence, she is survived by three children, Eugene Hash (Deborah), Ft. Mill, S.C., Nikita Delores Wallace (Monty), Winston Salem, N.C., and Leslie Eural, Roanoke, Va.; nine sibling, June (Betty), Swanson (Helen), Joel (Brenda), James C. (Joyce), Charles (Nancy), Leonard (Nancy), Ronald (Lotis), Francene Hash and John Christopher (LaRonda); ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Howerton Funeral Home by, Bishop James, Bishop Charles and Bishop William Hash. Interment will follow in Floral Hill Memory Garden, Danville.



Viewing will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-7-pm. at the funeral home.



Social Distancing And Mask Required For All Services.



Howerton Funeral home is assisting the Anderson family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 16, 2020.