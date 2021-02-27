Menu
Margaret Ann Gregory Allen
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Margaret Ann Gregory Allen

Margaret Ann Gregory Allen, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the age of 92.

She was born on September 2, 1928, to the late Nannie Scruggs Gregory and the late Frank Burton Gregory of Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian Carlton Allen. Margaret was a school bus driver for the Pittsylvania County School System for 23 years and was a member of United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Allen Hodgson (Daniel) of Danville, Virginia; her sister, Juanita Patterson of Danville, Virginia; her granddaughter, Sarah Austin Hobgood (Thomas); her step grandchildren, Danielle Saunders (Kris), James Hodgson, and Kenny Hodgson; her step great-grandsons, Waylon Saunders and Beau Saunders; and her faithful caregiver, Shannon Barker.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Allen and Louise Dalton and by her brother, Thomas Gregory.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Daryl Joyce and the Reverend Bruce Tuttle officiating. The family will receive guests at the residence.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Sarah is a precious friend and a blessing to me and I just want to say that your entire family is in my prayers. There are no words that will take away your pain so I just ask that God will bestow upon you the peace and comfort you need right now in dealing with your loss. My deepest sympathies are with you all.
Robin Wray
February 27, 2021
