Margaret Alice Dobbins Calos
Margaret Alice Dobbins Calos, age 95, departed this earthly life on Moday, March 21, 2022.
Born on March 18, 1927 in High Point, N.C., she was the ninth child of James Hanon and Lula Adeline Burton Dobbins. After graduating from Allen Jay High School in 1944 she trained as a Western Union operator. She was assigned to work in their Danville, Va. office, where the sandwich she ordered from Coney Island Lunch on Craighead Street was delivered by the owner's son, Stavros Calos. He walked her home that night; they walked together after that. Margaret and Stavros married on December 28, 1947 in at Green Street United Methodist Church in High Point. They made their home in Danville, and in March, 1949 moved to the log cabin on Westover Drive where they raised four children, welcomed grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and where they continued to reside until their deaths.
She continued working at Western Union until children arrived; later, she held positions in local stock brokerage offices, first at Abbott, Proctor, and Payne then later at Wheat, First Securities, from which she retired in 1992. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stavros Efstratiou Calos; son, Steve Stavros Calos; son-in-law, Henry Limer Sadler Jr.; six brothers, one sister, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Sadler of Greensboro, N.C., Laurie Dishman (Steve) of Danville, Va., and Lisa Salita (Andy) of Georgetown, Del.; daughter-in-law, Katherine Calos; eight grandchildren, Russell Dishman (Dana), Anna Sargent (Tommy), Stavros Calos, Margaret Irina Calos, Sarah Bowden (Derek), Maria Burton (Michael), Michael Salita (Lizzie), and Helen Salita; and nine great-grandchildren, Gus, Sam, Brenton, Lexi, Nicholas, Jack, Jordan, Michael, and Chip. She is survived also by a sister, Helen Dobbins Younts of High Point, N.C., and a brother, Jackson David (JD) Dobbins of High Point, N.C., two sisters-in-law, Mary Calos of Hopewell, Va. and Cleo Calos of Chester, Va., and many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10 until 11 a.m., prior to the funeral at the Townes Funeral Home.
