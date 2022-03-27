Menu
Margaret Anne Dorton
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Margaret Anne Jones Dorton

Margaret Anne Jones Dorton, 81, of Danville, Va., died on March 18, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She was born on July 13, 1940, in Buchanan County, Va., to the late Blane Jones and Bertha Shrader Jones.

Mrs. Dorton graduated from Averett University and was a teacher in the Danville elementary schools for a number of years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dorton and a grandson, Adam Winstead. Survivors include her three daughters, Karen Winstead (Clark), Nina Dorton, and Mary Dorton; two grandsons, Ben Winstead (Amanda) and Ethan Dorton (Rebecca); granddaughter, Tiffany Fulton (Justin); and three great-grandchildren, Charlie Dorton, Rayah Winstead, and Roman Simmons.

Margaret enjoyed traveling with her husband of 62 years, Charlie. She was an avid reader. She loved sports, playing Bridge, her family and friends.

A graveside service was held Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Reverend Jeffrey Wright.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Dorton family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.