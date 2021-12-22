Margaret Hubbard Grant
Margaret Hubbard Grant of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 56. She was born on June 19, 1965, to the late Gloria Shelton Hubbard and the late Willie Hubbard in Pittsylvania County, Virginia.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Candace Sledge of Danville, Virginia; by her sister, Jacqueline Pierce (Samuel) of Chatham, Virginia; and by her grandchildren, Omi Hubbard, Zamaya Hubbard, and Trinity Walden.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Norris-Scott Funeral Home.
Scott-Norris Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Grant family. Online condolences may be made at www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.