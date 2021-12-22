Menu
Margaret Hubbard Grant
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Margaret Hubbard Grant

Margaret Hubbard Grant of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 56. She was born on June 19, 1965, to the late Gloria Shelton Hubbard and the late Willie Hubbard in Pittsylvania County, Virginia.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Candace Sledge of Danville, Virginia; by her sister, Jacqueline Pierce (Samuel) of Chatham, Virginia; and by her grandchildren, Omi Hubbard, Zamaya Hubbard, and Trinity Walden.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Norris-Scott Funeral Home.

Scott-Norris Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Grant family. Online condolences may be made at www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Norris-Scott Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Just found out today the passing of Margaret. We played softball together over 25 years ago. She was always smiling and a joy to be around my Prayers and condolences
Gayle Preston
Friend
December 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charles Eric Bigelow
Friend
December 22, 2021
