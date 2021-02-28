Margaret Finney Snead
Margaret Finney Snead, 89, of 1323 Pumpkin Creek Lane, Danville, Va., died on Friday, February 26, 2021, at her residence after a decline in her health since November of 2020.
Margaret was born on August 9, 1931, in Cascade, Va., a daughter of the late Charles Coleman Finney and Clara Denny Finney. She lived most of her life in Danville, Va., and she retired from McCain Printing Company. She was a member of Shermont Baptist Church.
Margaret was married to Johnny Woodrow Snead, who survives. They had been married for the past 20 years.
In addition to her husband, of the residence, she is survived by a son, Ricky L. Wilson of Ringgold, Va.; two stepsons, Johnny Snead Jr. (Kaye) of Danville, Va., and James Allen Snead (Geri) of Kingston, Tenn.; a brother, Alfred Wayne Finney (Patsy) of Providence, N.C.; two grandchildren, Eric Daniel Wilson and Evan Scott McNealy; and four step-grandchildren, Stacy McLaughlin (Tommy), Ginger Snead, Michelle Snead, and Susan Snead.
Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Everett Nelson Wilson II on September 16, 2020; three brothers, Norman Finney, Charles Coleman Finney Jr., and Herbert Finney; and two sisters, Beulah Compton, and Gayzelle Lily Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Ryan Riley officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday before the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Also, the family suggest that memorials may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Snead family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.