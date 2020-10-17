Margaret Virginia Graves Garland
October 15, 2020
YANCEYVILLE, N.C.
Mrs. Margaret Virginia Graves Garland, of Yanceyville, N.C., and formerly of Milton, N.C., made her transition peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time. (Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 2 p.m., with family arriving 1:30 p.m. at Blackwell Missionary Church Parking Lot. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, -Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 17, 2020.