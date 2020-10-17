Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Virginia Graves Garland
Margaret Virginia Graves Garland

October 15, 2020

YANCEYVILLE, N.C.

Mrs. Margaret Virginia Graves Garland, of Yanceyville, N.C., and formerly of Milton, N.C., made her transition peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time. (Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 2 p.m., with family arriving 1:30 p.m. at Blackwell Missionary Church Parking Lot. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, -Yanceyville, N.C.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379
Oct
19
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blackwell Missionary Church Parking Lot
Oct
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Blackwell Missionary Church Parking Lot
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.