Margie Ann Spencer
May 10, 1936 - December 6, 2021
We are sad to announce the passing of Mrs. Margie Ann Spencer, age 85, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed on December 6, 2021, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Martinsville.
Mrs. Spencer was born on May 10, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to the late Ernest and Mary E. Toler.
Mrs. Spencer was first married to Norwood A. Williams Sr. and later married to Jerry B. Spencer, both preceding her in death. Mrs. Spencer was the last of her family and was of the Holiness faith.
Mrs. Spencer is survived by her daughter, Susan Ingle (Merle); 14 grandchildren, Christy Presley (Joseph), Sarah Wilson (special friend of Nassir Ford), Alisha Turner, Jessica Gordon (Chris), Danielle Fulfer (Dustin), Rachel Hall (Jeremiah), Tara Heltne (Glen), and Stephen Williams; 21 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren with one on the way, and extended family of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents and late husbands, Mrs. Spencer was predeceased by her sons, Norwood A. Williams Jr., and Donnie Wray Williams, and siblings, Alfred Toler, John Toler, Frances Hazelwood, and Iris Griffith.
Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Zachary Kendrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice
in honor of Mrs. Spencer.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Spencer family.
