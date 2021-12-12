Menu
Margie Ann Spencer
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Margie Ann Spencer

May 10, 1936 - December 6, 2021

We are sad to announce the passing of Mrs. Margie Ann Spencer, age 85, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed on December 6, 2021, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Martinsville.

Mrs. Spencer was born on May 10, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to the late Ernest and Mary E. Toler.

Mrs. Spencer was first married to Norwood A. Williams Sr. and later married to Jerry B. Spencer, both preceding her in death. Mrs. Spencer was the last of her family and was of the Holiness faith.

Mrs. Spencer is survived by her daughter, Susan Ingle (Merle); 14 grandchildren, Christy Presley (Joseph), Sarah Wilson (special friend of Nassir Ford), Alisha Turner, Jessica Gordon (Chris), Danielle Fulfer (Dustin), Rachel Hall (Jeremiah), Tara Heltne (Glen), and Stephen Williams; 21 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren with one on the way, and extended family of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents and late husbands, Mrs. Spencer was predeceased by her sons, Norwood A. Williams Jr., and Donnie Wray Williams, and siblings, Alfred Toler, John Toler, Frances Hazelwood, and Iris Griffith.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Zachary Kendrick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Mrs. Spencer.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Spencer family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 12, 2021.
