Marian Taylor Adkins
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
Marian Taylor Adkins

Marian Taylor Adkins, 95, passed away on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 in Roman Eagle Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 3, 1926 in Danville, Va. a daughter of the late John Hurt Taylor and Pearl Hall Taylor.

Marian worked at Dan River, Inc. for more than 30 years. She was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Alan Clark Adkins and wife Peggy; two grandchildren, Catherine Marie Adkins Saunders and husband, J. R. and Patrick Daniel Adkins and wife, Henreka; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Adkins, Skylar Adkins and Joseph Saunders; two sisters, Mary Lou Taylor Miller and Ann Taylor Clifton; and two nieces and one nephew.

Marian was predeceased by five brothers, Elmo, John, Randal, Wray and Budd Wallace Taylor; and one sister, Carol Chastain.

According to her wishes there will be no funeral service.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Adkins family. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is one of the sweetest ladies I know worked with her she was my friend loved her so much . She was kind and compassionate to every one she met. Will be missed.
Janice Johnson
Friend
September 8, 2021
