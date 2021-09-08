Marian Taylor Adkins
Marian Taylor Adkins, 95, passed away on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 in Roman Eagle Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 3, 1926 in Danville, Va. a daughter of the late John Hurt Taylor and Pearl Hall Taylor.
Marian worked at Dan River, Inc. for more than 30 years. She was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Alan Clark Adkins and wife Peggy; two grandchildren, Catherine Marie Adkins Saunders and husband, J. R. and Patrick Daniel Adkins and wife, Henreka; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Adkins, Skylar Adkins and Joseph Saunders; two sisters, Mary Lou Taylor Miller and Ann Taylor Clifton; and two nieces and one nephew.
Marian was predeceased by five brothers, Elmo, John, Randal, Wray and Budd Wallace Taylor; and one sister, Carol Chastain.
According to her wishes there will be no funeral service.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Adkins family. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 8, 2021.