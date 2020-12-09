Menu
Mark Edward Carter
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Mark Edward Carter

December 23, 1956 - November 29, 2020

Mark Edward Carter, 63, of Keeling, Va. died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence.

Mark was born in Franklin County, Va. on December 23, 1956 son of the late Cecil Edward Carter and Jeanette Jefferson Carter. He worked for Danville Parks and Recreations as a maintenance supervisor until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Mark was married to Alicia Hawker Carter, who died on March 30, 2010.

In addition to his mother, survivors include, his daughter, Brandi Carter Neil and husband, Matthew of Danville, Va.; brothers, Leslie Carter and Margie of Rocky Mount, Va. and Jeffery Carter of Palm Bay, Fla.; sister, Rhonda Gusler of Rocky Mount, Va.; grandchildren, Kaylee Kendrick and Kassidy Neil; stepgrandson, Colton Neil; special friend, Glenda Dooley; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Carl Burger officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Carter family.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
VA
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, especially Brandi. I know and witnessed the love that you had for your father.
Don Robertson
December 9, 2020
