Martha Bettie Goode
Martha Bettie Goode, 103, of 9186 Melon Rd., Sutherlin, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2020, at her residence.
Born on April 22, 1917, in Halifax County, Va., she was the daughter of the late John Henry Goode and Mary Barksdale Goode.
She was the last survivor of her generation.
Survivor include a host of relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Phoebe Ann Goode, Elizabeth Goode, Mary Barksdale Chambers, Annie Bea Goode, Pearl Goode, Clara Reese Goode Moore (Bennie), Willie Henry Goode, John T. Goode, Levi Goode, and LaVan Goode.
Due to the constraints of public gathering during COVID-19 pandemic a viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. from White Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Haywood Jennings, Presiding. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Goode family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 24, 2020.