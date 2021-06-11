Marthann Carroll Hooper
Marthann Carroll Hooper, age 67 of Providence, N.C., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C. after a short illness.
Marthann was born on June 3, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William H. Carroll Sr. and Ann Foster Carroll. She is survived by her husband, William C. "Chuck" Hooper and daughter, Jennifer C. Hooper, brothers, Robert F. (Bobby) Carroll (Shirley), William H. (Bill) Carroll Jr. (Brenda), all of Providence, N.C. and sister, Nancy C. Dalton (David) of Danville, Va. along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a son, William H. Hooper II.
She was a member of the first graduating class of Piedmont Academy in Providence, N.C. and attended Averett University. She retired from the Caswell County Health Department.
Marthann was affectionately known as Mimi by her family members and she took great interest in the education and extracurricular activities of all of her family especially the great-nieces and great-nephews who brought so much joy to her life. She never met a stranger and would start up a conversation with them as if they were old friends.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 5762 Walter's Mill Rd., Providence, N.C. While no formal visitation is planned, condolences may be expressed to the family after the service. Due to COVID-19 everyone is requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family requests no food or flowers but suggest memorials be made to the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o PO box 165 Providence, N.C. 27315, Providence Fire and Rescue, c/o PO box 98 Providence, N.C. 27315, or the charity of your choice
.
Wrenn-Yeatts memorial Funeral Home Yanceyville, N.C. is respectfully serving the Hooper family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 11, 2021.