Marvin Reeves Haymore
January 11, 1933 - January 13, 2022
Marvin Reeves Haymore, 89, of 429 Oak Forest Circle, Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his residence after being in declining health for several years.
Mr. Haymore was born in Dry Fork, Virginia on January 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Ernest Dennis Haymore and Ethel White Yeatts Haymore. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County and Danville area where he went to work for Danville Transit as a city bus driver and then went on to work for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. as an Alpha Shear Operator for 25 years until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Mr. Haymore was a member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon, an usher, and he also served on various committees within the church. He was an avid gardener, who enjoyed growing vegetables and he loved to share his produce with his family and friends. Neighbors and family would be in awe of his immaculate yard with the greenest grass that you have ever seen. He was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his family and friends.
On November 7, 1952, Mr. Haymore married Betty Rose Burke Haymore, who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Haymore and wife, Shelley of Red Oak, N.C., Vickie Barker and husband, Keith of Ringgold, Va., Penny McGregor and husband, Lynn of Danville, Va. and Scott Haymore and wife, Scarlett of Moorestown, N.J.; grandchildren, Matthew Haymore (Kevie), Jacob Haymore (Amanda), Zachary Haymore, Samuel Haymore, Abigail Phan (Tony), Chris Hyler (Samantha), Bret Hyler (Ashleigh), Justin Barker, Ryan Barker (Emily), Brittany Hylton (Brett), Tiffany Stephens (Will), Brooke Haymore, Samantha Haymore, and T.J. Haymore; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Mason, Harrison, Kaylee, Abigail, Julia, Grant, Addisyn, Bailey, Addison, Owen. He also leaves behind his wonderful neighbors and friends, Lois and Raymond Crane; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Haymore was predeceased by his parents; his son, Marvin R. "Junior" Haymore Jr.; and his siblings, Norman Haymore, Clyde Haymore, Melvin Leo Haymore, Charlie Haymore.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence at other times, 429 Oak Forest Circle, Danville, VA 24540.
Memorial donations can be made to Mount Hermon Baptist Church at 4385 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540 or to the Mount Hermon Fire and Rescue at 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540.
The family would like to thank Commonwealth Hospice, a special thank you to his nurse, Laura and aid, Carolyn for all their kindness and support during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank everyone for all the support and prayers that were given to them.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Haymore family.
Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 14, 2022.