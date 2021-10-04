Menu
Marvin Jimmy Turner III
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Marvin Jimmy Turner III PhD

Marvin Jimmy Turner III, PhD, of Axton, husband of Sharon Trent Turner, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021, following a brief illness.

Jimmy was born on August 19, 1960 in Danville to Marvin Jimmy Turner Jr. and Elizabeth Hobbs Turner, who survive.

Jimmy always loved school and learning and turned it into a career. He received a PhD and became a professor, teaching at several places throughout his life. He taught at Rockingham Community College, Patrick Henry Community College, Salem College and Wake Forest University. He was currently employed by Averett University for the last 15 years.

His love of teaching didn't stop in a classroom. His faith led him to be called in the ministry as well. He pastored the former Gospel Church of Faith in Pelham, N.C. for several years.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmy is survived by a brother, Ricky Dean Turner; his father-in-law, Marvin Thomas Trent; and mother-in-law, Linda Barham Trent.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marvin Jimmy Turner Sr. and Jereline Saunders Turner.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park. The family respectfully asks those in attendance to please practice social distancing and wearing a mask.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As a freshman chemistry student at Wake Forest in the fall of `89, I quickly became friends with Jimmy. He left a lasting positive impact on my life. I hope to see him again one day. My best to Sharon and the rest of the Turner Family. Truly a great man. -Charles (Bo) Shean
Charles Shean, IV
Friend
October 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jimmy ,he was a good friend
paul lewis
Friend
October 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Mr. Turner was a great guy. He will be greatly missed.
Heather Smith
October 4, 2021
Jimmy & Elizabeth, Heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you and your family for your loss of Marvin. May the Good Lord comfort you now and in the days to come.
John & Toni Walker
Family
October 4, 2021
