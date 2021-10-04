Marvin Jimmy Turner III PhD
Marvin Jimmy Turner III, PhD, of Axton, husband of Sharon Trent Turner, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021, following a brief illness.
Jimmy was born on August 19, 1960 in Danville to Marvin Jimmy Turner Jr. and Elizabeth Hobbs Turner, who survive.
Jimmy always loved school and learning and turned it into a career. He received a PhD and became a professor, teaching at several places throughout his life. He taught at Rockingham Community College, Patrick Henry Community College, Salem College and Wake Forest University. He was currently employed by Averett University for the last 15 years.
His love of teaching didn't stop in a classroom. His faith led him to be called in the ministry as well. He pastored the former Gospel Church of Faith in Pelham, N.C. for several years.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmy is survived by a brother, Ricky Dean Turner; his father-in-law, Marvin Thomas Trent; and mother-in-law, Linda Barham Trent.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marvin Jimmy Turner Sr. and Jereline Saunders Turner.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park. The family respectfully asks those in attendance to please practice social distancing and wearing a mask.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 4, 2021.