Mary Farson Baldwin
Mary F. Baldwin, 98, of Midlothian, Virginia, formerly of Lynchburg and Danville, Virginia, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jodie Woodrow Baldwin; infant son, Jodie Llewellyn Baldwin; parents, George Robert and Laura Kathleen Williamson Farson; and her sister, Sarah Frances Farlow.
She was born in Pittsylvania County in Ringgold, Va. Mary was a devout Christian and a long time member of Melville Avenue Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was very devoted to her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Jo Baldwin Reid and her son-in-law, Boyce George Reid; grandchildren, Susan Baldwin Reid Chadduck (Michael) and Christopher Boyce Reid (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, and Jonathan Chadduck, James and Ruby Reid; twin sisters, Nancy Anne Motley and Betty Jane Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home, 703 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Burial Park, 3059 N. Main St, Danville, VA 24540. Condolences may be registered at woodyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.