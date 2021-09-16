Mary Ida Nelson Bolton
Mary Ida Nelson Bolton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born in Danville, Va. on June 1, 1933 to the late John H. Nelson and Letha Lackey Nelson.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Howard W. (Stony) Bolton Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Burke and husband, Larry of Stickleyville, Va.; son Howard W. Bolton III and wife, Patricia of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Adam Burke of Jonesville, Va., Blake Bolton and wife, Kelsey of Danville, Va. and Blair Bolton and fiancé, Cole Westberry of Raleigh, N.C. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Va. and Westhampton College in Richmond, Va. She received her Master's degree from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. She taught in the Danville Public School System for 31 years.
She was a member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church where she was involved in many church activities throughout her life.
After retiring, Mary's happiest times were spent enjoying life at Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed shopping and watching tennis on television.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristy Mahan and to her caregivers, Patty, Sandra, Julie, Rita and Tammy.
There will be a graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with the Reverend Lee Ellison officiating. The family will receive friends after the service and at other times will be at the Bolton residence at 112 Manchester Ave., Danville Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moffett Memorial Baptist Church at 1026 N. Main St. Danville, VA 24540.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Bolton family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 16, 2021.